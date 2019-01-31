Iran Navy's anti-submarine warfare helicopters 'technologically advanced'

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of 'Eghtedar 40' Exhibition on Wednesday, Khanzadi pointed to the Navy's anti-submarine helicopters showcased at the exhibition, saying "one of the most important aspects of marine combat is the submarine warfare."

Khanzadi said that since the beginning of Islamic Revolution, more than 40,000 foreign advisers have left the country, but thanks to the blessings of the Islamic Revolution, no alien or foreigner is allowed to be present in the Iranian Armed Forces.

The Navy's anti-submarine helicopters have advanced and complex technologies; to provide their parts and maintainance, we applied capacities and abilities of various national and scientific fields. Universities and industries, as well as all the fields that were well-equipped in this field, became involved in making bottleneck parts, he noted.

He noted, "today we are proud to operate these helicopters, technology of which belonged to foreign countries, by our own capabililty and use them in the Navy for submarine operations."

