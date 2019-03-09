Sofia tries to help lift US sanctions against Tehran

The deputy parliament speaker of Bulgaria made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Speaker of Iran's Parliament Ali Motahari in Tehran on Saturday, according to the news service of Iranian Parliament 'ICANA'.

During the meeting, the Bulgarian official said sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries have been a negative factor restricting development of relations between countries, stressing Bulgaria's efforts to lift sanctions against Tehran.

He described the aim of his trip to Iran as 'developing and enhancing the level of all-out relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran' which is in line with the interests of the both nations.

He said that his country supports democratically elected governments and opposes attempts by big powers to interfere in the right to self-determination of the democratic countries.

The Deputy Speaker of Iran's Parliament Ali Motahari expressed his appreciation to Bulgaria’s support for the implementation of Iran nuclear deal (the JCPOA), adding “we are interested in developing and expanding bilateral relations in different economic, political, cultural and tourism areas.”

Motahari called for enhancing the current low-level of bilateral trade relations between the two countries and emphasized the implementation of the agreements signed at the 19th joint economic commission between the two countries.

The Iranian lawmaker also emphasized the exchange of parliamentary and lasting consultations between the special committees at the two countries' parliaments.

