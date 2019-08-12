Iran, Bulgaria stress promoting transit coop.

Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri met and held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Turkmenistan’s Awaza, on the sidelines of the Frist Caspian Economic Forum.

During the meeting, Jahangiri expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance ties with Sofia in a wide range of economic fields, especially in the transportation of goods and road transit.

Borissov, for his part, said the two countries share considerable capacities in expanding their all-out cooperation, highlighting that the already good relations between Tehran and Sofia will improve in the near future.

MNA/4690814