US economic war on Iran to fail like its any other wars

On Wednesday, President Rouhani and members of his cabinet visited Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum in southern Tehran, to renew allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini as the nation prepares for 10 days of celebrations to commemorate the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Speaking at the ceremony, the president stressed that the United States has failed in its recent war against the Iranian nation in the political, legal, regional, international and psychological domains, voicing confident that the Western country would also fail in its economic war against Iran when faced with the Iranian people’s resistance.

Rouhani noted that all the world except for a few countries sided with Iran in the face of US’ latest plot against Iran and put the blame on Washington, saying that the US did not just violate its terms of commitment to the Iranian nation.

“The US broke its promises to Europe, China, NAFTA (the North American Free Trade Agreement), and its actions hurt the people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The US helped the aggressors in the war against Yemen. Its mistakes are not only a few,” said the president.

Rouhani said it was not that the Iranian government had not predicted that one of the negotiating parties to the nuclear deal would violate its commitments after two years.

“The basis of a treaty is not how long the other side would remain committed to it,” said Rouhani, stressing that the 2015 nuclear deal, despite the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, was in the best interest of Iran, and still continues to be.

