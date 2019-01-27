Qom Seminary needs to present solutions to religious ambiguities, problems

According the official website of Khamenei.ir, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the officials of the Islamic Propagation Center of Qom Seminary, during which he described answering the questions put forward by the young generation, students and effective cultural groups as a duty of the Center.

The Leader also gave some advice about effective presence in the cyberspace and the pathology of the cyberspace.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the Islamic Propagation Center of Qom Seminary for a more effective presence among the cultural institutes of the country, advising the officials of the Center to explore the effective cultural institutes and help them develop by answering their religious questions.

Answering the questions and clarifying ambiguities is a duty of apparatuses such as the Islamic Propagation Center of Qom Seminary, the Leader noted.

He further called for publishing books to respond to the youths and students’ religious questions by the Center.

Ayatollah Khamenei also pointed out that the Qom Seminary is expected to intensify efforts to clarify ambiguities and provide answers to religious problems.

