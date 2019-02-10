Iranian intelligence forces arrest 7 ISIL members: Minister

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting organization (IRIB), Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi made the remarks on the sidelines of an exhibition of defensive achievements in Imam Khomeini Mosalla, while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Alavi said that the intelligence forces had foiled several plots against the country’s security as the Iranians are preparing themselves to celebrate 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He said that a team of 7 ISIL suspects, who had plans [to conduct acts of sabotage], were discovered and arrested on Saturday night. He did not go on to say where in the country the ISIL suspects hd been arrested.

The intelligence minister added that several other terror teams had been arrested before they could carry out their attacks, expressing hope that Iranian intelligence forces in cooperation with other security forces would be able to provide the people with security and tranquility.

He further said that people’s massive participation in tomorrow’s nationwide rallies on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution would thwart the plots of the enemies against the country's security.

