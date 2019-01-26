Iran 47th most innovative country in the world

Jafar Mehrad, founder of the Islamic World Science Citation Center, told Mehr News correspondent that the Islamic Republic of Iran has moved up two places since 2018 to be ranked the 47th most innovative country in the world by the Bloomberg Innovation Index.

Iran has claimed the 47th place with a score of 52.06 out of 100 in ‘2019 Bloomberg Innovation Index’ of 60 economies. The country has been ranked 23rd in higher education and 13th in patent activity.

South Korea retained the global crown in the 2019 Bloomberg Innovation Index, followed by Germany as Europe’s biggest economy with a total score at 87.3, nearly equal to that of South Korea. Finland, Switzerland, the Israeli regime, Singapore, Sweden, USA, Japan and France are ranked 3rd to tenth, respectively.

Meanwhile, India, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Vietnam, Brazil, Kuwait, Qatar, Chile, Argentina, Slovenia have made the list of 60 for the very first time.

MS/4522980