Researchers design polymeric nanocarrier to target cancer cells

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), the research team synthesized a nanocarrier based on graphene oxide which can deliver anti-cancer drugs to cancer cells. This prototype is environment-friendly, the solubility of the carrier is improved significantly and the toxicity is lowered compared to similar products.

The product is in the in-vitro experimental phase and the next step before its commercialization would be in-vivo analysis.

Dr. Ali Zarrabi, faculty member and Dr. Matin Islami Ph.D. candidate at Isfahan University along with a research team from Riken Institute are key team members working on this project. The results of this project are published in the International Journal of Nanomedicine with an impact factor of 4.4.

