Researchers remove sediments in Anzali wetland using nanotechnology

In this regard, this innovation developed by Iranian researchers was highly welcomed by foreign companies.

For this purpose, industrial contracts were concluded on the sidelines of the 19th Exhibition of Research and Technological Achievements held last week in Tehran Permanent International fairgrounds.

One of these contracts related to the revitalization of Anzali wetland using accelerated bioremediation, increasing water-intake volume as well as reducing one-meter height of sludge on average.

It should be noted that this contract was inked between Isfahan Scientific-Research Township and the Department of Environment (DoE) with the aim of increasing water-intake volume by 800-1200 million cubic meter and reducing sludge depth by 60-100 cm.

For his part, Dr. Mehdi Abtahi Head of Isfahan Scientific-Research Township said, “Anzali wetland has faced serious problems such as existence of sediments in recent years.”

Nanotechnology method has been used in this project, which is done by one of the knowledge-based companies of the township, he said, adding, “sediments of the wetland are removed using nanomaterials.”

A supervisory committee will be set up for the implementation of this project in cooperation with universities across the nationwide, he maintained.

The sediments in this wetland are a mixture of organic and mineral materials, so that various wastes and numerous plants are mixed with one another to form adhesive compounds.

According to him, this nanomaterial can separate sticky materials in the wetland and also disintegrate organic and inorganic parts.

So far, the project’s pilot has been carried out and its accuracy has been verified, he said, adding, “moreover, these reports were confirmed by Gilan province Aquaculture Research Center and the Department of Environment (DoE).”

In the end, Dr. Mehdi Abtahi Head of Isfahan Scientific and Research Township once again reiterated that technical knowhow of this project has highly been welcomed in abroad.

MA/4497314