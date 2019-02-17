  1. Technology
17 February 2019 - 13:07

Iran registered nanotech. patents up by 68% in 2018

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – According to the Statnano portal, the number of registered nanotechnology patents by Iran in Europe and the US has grown by 68% in 2018.

There has been a significant growth in the number of registered patents by Iran in the nanotechnology area, Iran Nanotechnology Inovation Council (INIC) reports.

According to the Statnano portal, 13,050 patents have been registered in the Europe (EPTO) and US (USPTO) patent offices in 2018. The number of registered patents in 2018 is 68% higher than in 2017. This number puts Iran in the 21st place in the global ranking of countries with most nanotechnology patents.

Iran is followed by Luxembourg, Denmark, Turkey, and Austria in the global ranking.

MS/INIC

News Code 142622
Marjohn Sheikhi

