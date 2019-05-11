  1. Iran
Iran’s envoy to Netherlands appointed as OPCW executive council deputy

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to the Netherlands was appointed as the deputy head of the executive board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

During the urgent meeting of the council in Hague, Alireza Kazemi Abadi was selected as the the deputy of OPCW Executive Council, despite the US’ disagreement.

OPCW is an intergovernmental organization and the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force on 29 April 1997. The international body, with its 193 member states, has its seat in The Hague, Netherlands, and oversees the global endeavor for the permanent and verifiable elimination of chemical weapons.

