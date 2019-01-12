Iran extradites 242 convicts to Afghanistan

Mahmoud Abbassi said the move follows an extradition treaty signed by the ministers of justice of Afghanistan and Iran in Tehran two months ago, under which Iran should send a total of 700 Afghan convicts to their country by the end of the current fiscal year (ends March 20).

According to the official, 201 convicts were expatriated to Afghanistan last week to serve the remaining period of their sentences in their own country.

They were mostly indicted for drug-related crimes and illegal entrance into Iran.

