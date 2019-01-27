US, allies cannot bear Iran’s use of peaceful nuclear energy: Falahatpisheh

Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament made the remarks in a Saturday meeting in Tehran with Abdelhamid Si Afif, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Community at People's National Assembly of Algeria.

“We have achieved independence in the political, scientific, and technological fields, and now the peaceful use of Iran's nuclear energy and the strengthening of the country's defense capabilities with indigenous knowledge has turned into a challenge for the United States, Israeli regime and their allies in the region,” Iranian MP said.

He called for increased unity among all Muslim countries to counter Western conspiracies against Islam.

Elsewhere he said that there are many fields that Iran and Algeria can boost bilateral cooperation, expressing hope that some problems in the way of implementing previously-reached agreements, including in banking and trade sectors would be resolved.

For his part, Abdelhamid Si Afif said that Algeria is after boosting economic and trade cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Algeria is looking forward to expanding economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic and it's also looking to cooperate in fields in which both sides are highly capable, he added.

Pointing to strong and friendly parliamentary relations between the two countries, he added that Algeria has hosted various delegations from Iran and many high-level talks have been held between the two countries which shows the depth of these ties.

