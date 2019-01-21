Tiger’s claws in terrorists’ nest; the battle of north Syria is coming soon

Recently, terrorist groups have violated the agreement on a weapon-free zone in Idlib and its surroundings and have taken provocative action against the Syrian Army who supports civilians in villages and settlements.

It seems that northern Syria, Idlib and its suburb, is about to witness new developments as the Syrian Army is through with terrorists in other fronts.

Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, headed by Al-Nusra Front, some takfiri terrorist groups, and foreign mercenaries are in Idlib and northern suburb of Hama while they receive their training abroad.

When Tahrir al-Sham won a battle against a group called Nooruddin Zangi, they imagined they could take over Idlib region. The Nour al-Din al-Zenki group was defeated in five days and escape to Afrin in the north leaving all their arms and ammunition depots behind.

The terrorists that Turkey couldn’t tame

The weapon-free zone promised by Turkey seems to have had little success as Al-Nusra Front leader Abu Mohammad al-Golani greatly disappointed Turkey and violated the area. The Turks did not succeed in pushing the Takfiris back from borders. As Tahrir al-Sham group and its ally did not bow down to Ankara’s demand, they brought their own downfall.

Some analysts believe it would be unlikely for Ankara to bring Turkish-backed arm groups against 30,000 Tahrir al-Sham terrorists whose half of them is from the Al-Nusra Front.

Other experts believe Turkey’s agreement and perhaps its collaboration with Russia is to carry out direct attacks on the Tahrir al-Sham especially that the action is in line with the international community law to combat terrorism.

However, the most likely option is that the Syrian army, with the support of the Russians to determine Idlib's fate, particularly the Turks has failed to be committed to the deal. Damascus has decided to add more Syrian forces to the frontline. This is also in line with the Astana agreement because the terrorists of Al-Nusra Front are not subject to the armed groups listed in the ceasefire agreement.

An invincible general to rout the terrorists

According to a Syrian military source, Brigadier General Suheil Salman al-Hassan, known as The Tiger, has visited the battlefields in the western suburbs of Hamah province.

In the past days, the Syrian Army is on standby on the fronts of the Hama and Idlib suburbs, as more forces and equipment are being dispatched on the northern front of Hama. In addition, General al-Hassan has summoned the Syrian Special Mission Forces.

The secret of the commander’s presence in difficult missions on the front of Idlib and Hama suburbs

General al-Hassan is one of the most popular Syrian commanders who won’t be defeated in any war. He was honored by the Russian commanders at al-Hamim Russian military air base in Syria. He is the one who broke the siege of the Aleppo and other sensitive sites around the city.

The influence of this general, his sense of patriotism, and loyalty to the Syrian army and Bashar al-Assad is exemplary. Since he is the closest commander to Bashar al-Assad, the most important and sensitive missions are assigned to him.

Known as a military commander who loves the battlefield, General al-Hassan has sworn not to see his only son, age 5, until he reaches the ultimate victory. That shows the degree of his sincerity to his cause. General Al-Hassan is among the first to graduate from the Air Force College in 1991 and has some of the outstanding attributes of Syrian Former President Hafiz al-Assad.

He always appears in the photos and videos of the media on the battlefield supporting the wounded soldiers, lifting their spirit, and encouraging them to fight for Syria.

The Syrian general is a decisive and steadfast general committed to his military approach, and fights corruption and disorder, especially among forces under his command. He executes militants, who are accused of looting and plundering civilian homes during raids in the conflict zones.

Commander Tiger's popularity is to an extent that Syrian troops wish to fight under his command. His military unit is composed of 80,000 soldiers who, according to experts, all have gone through necessary trainings.

What do the Zionists say about General al-Hassan?

On General al-Hassan, the Israeli News Agency Walla admits that he has very tough tactics. He liberated a military airport in northern Syria and has achieved significant success in the battlefield with the Syrian Armed Forces.

In fact, Commander Tiger has brought all victories to the Syrian Army. He successfully takes advantage of psychological warfare techniques by using large speakers to echo messages of fear and threat to the enemy.

It appears that the new developments in Syria have been accelerating, because, on the one hand, the United States and Turkey are discussing the creation of a secure area, and on the other hand, the fate of the east of the Euphrates region is still unclear as the terrorists’ attacks in Hama and Idlib are intensifying.

Since the Syrian general has visited the northern suburbs of Hama and Idlib, evidently surprising developments are on the way. Of course, the battle will be tough since the most ruthless U.S.- and Western-backed terrorists are in the province of Idlib and they carry a chemical attack after each successful Syrian military operation.

We just have to wait and see what the fate of the most important front in Syria will be.

MNA/TT