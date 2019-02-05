Syrian Army foils their infiltration attempts in Hama countryside

SANA reporter said that the army on Tuesday carried out artillery strikes on dens of terrorist groups in outskirts of Qalaat al-Madiq in response to their attacks on military points and safe areas in Hama northwestern countryside.

A number of terrorists were killed and wounded as their fortified positions were destroyed.

SANA reporter added that the army units thwarted attempt of terrorist groups to sneak from the outskirts of al-Janabra and Tal Othman towns towards safe areas in Hama northern countryside.

On Monday, the army destroyed dens and gatherings of terrorists in the vicinity of the villages of al-Janabra, Tal Othman, Lahaya, al-Tah, Badama and al-Najiya in the countryside of Hama and Idlib.

SANA/MNA