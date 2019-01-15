Zarif arrives in Sulaimaniyah, pays tribute to late president Talabani

After wrapping his meetings in Baghdad, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif travelled to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the north on Tuesday and held meetings with high-ranking Kurdish officials there.

Zarif arrived in another major Kurdish city of Sulaimaniyah after wrapping up his visit to Erbil to pay tribute to late President Jalal Talebani and take part in a trade meeting of Iranian and Kurdish businessmen.

Upon arrival in Sulaimaniyah, Zarif paid tribute to Jalal Talebani by visiting his monument and signing it. He will leave the Kurdistan region for south Iraq later today, according to his previously-announced schedule.

