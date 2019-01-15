Zarif arrives in Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Heading a politico-economic delegation, Iran FM arrived at Erbil International Airport on Tuesday morning and was received by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani and the head of the Department of Foreign Relations Falah Mustafa.

Zarif is scheduled to discuss ways to increase bilateral relations between the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and Tehran in different fields.

Iranian minister is slated to meet with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) head Masrour Barzani and then travel to Sulaymaniyah.

Also, a joint economic forum will be held today with high-ranking officials of the two sides in attendance.

