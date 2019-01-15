zarif meets with Barzanis on bilateral ties

Zarif is on the third day of his Iraq trip after spending the first two in the Iraqi capital; he arrived in the Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil on Tuesday along with tens of business leaders to try to forge closer relations.

Zarif was received at Erbil International Airport by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani and the head of the Department of Foreign Relations Falah Mustafa.

He participated in an economic forum where a wide-ranging list of issues was discussed. Bijan Zangeneh, Iran's oil minister, is also a part of the large delegation.

He is slated to leave Erbil for Sulaymaniyah on Tuesday.

