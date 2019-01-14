Iran, Iraq hold joint business conference in Baghdad

The joint Iran-Iraq business conference kicked off in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday afternoon, with the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Heading an economic-political delegation, the Iranian top diplomat arrived in Baghdad yesterday afternoon on a 5-day visit to hold meetings with high-ranking Iraqi as well as Kurdish officials in Erbil and attend three trade meetings between the economic activists from the two countries’ private sectors in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Karbala and Sulaymaniyah.

Zarif has so far met with his Iraqi counterpart Muhammad Ali al-Hakim, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, as well as President Barham Salih. He is also scheduled to visit the holy sites in Karbala and Najaf on the 5-day visit.

The Zairf-led Iranian delegation’s visit comes in less than a week after the visit of Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh to Baghdad.

KI/4513073