16 January 2019 - 08:50

Iran a reliable friend of Kurds: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif spotlighted Iran’s reliability as a friend and business partner for Kurds after his visit to the Kurdistan Region during a trip to Iraq.

In a late Tuesday twitter message, Zarif hailed the comprehensive talks with the leaders of the Kurdistan region, saying that Kurds can rely on the Islamic Republic as a reliable friend.

While in Sulaymaniyah, the top diplomat attended joint business forums and also paid tribute to late President of Iraq Jalal Talabani.

Zarif hailed the efforts of the late Iraqi president, describing him as “an admirable patriotic statesman who played vital role in promoting Iraq's territorial integrity and regional relations.”

The Iranian minister left Sulaymaniyah for Najaf late Tuesday; he will visit the holy city of Karbala next.

