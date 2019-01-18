Zarif returns home after 5-day Iraq visit

The top diplomat had landed in Iraq on Sunday to hold a number of meetings with senior Iraqi officials and attend joint business forums in Baghdad, Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, Karbala, and Najaf.

Zarif started the trip visiting top officials and religious minorities in Baghdad; then, he held talks with senior leaders of the Kurdistan region during one-day trips to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.

Visiting Karbala and Najaf on Wednesday and Thursday, the Iranian minister took part in joint business forums attended by prominent Iranian and Iraqi traders and entrepreneurs.

The official described his trip to the neighboring country fruitful both in political and economic terms.

In a late Thursday tweet, Zarif assured that Iran and Iraq private sectors will stand together in mutually beneficial endeavors to improve the lives of all.

"Honored to be in Najaf and Karbala: home of the Sacred Shrines. Moved by people's sentiments. As brave Iranian youth stood with Iraqi brothers in fight against extremist terror, our private sectors will stand together in mutually beneficial endeavors to improve the lives of all," Zarif wrote.

MR/IRN83174791