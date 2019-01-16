  1. Technology
EU-Iran to hold third science, technology work group in Brussels

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – A high- ranking delegation from Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology has arrived in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the third round of EU-Iran negotiations on science and technology on Wednesday.

Headed by Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami, the delegation is comprised of top officials including Salar Amoli, the Acting Minister for International Scientific cooperation, and a number of university chancellors.

The European Commissioners of Science and Technology will also take part in the meeting, with a focus on the exchange of lecturers and students, and undertaking joint venture research projects.

The previous round was held in Tehran last year.

Noting that EU along with China, Russia and Japan among Iran’s main partners in the field of science and technology, Gholami expressed hope that the meeting will help devise a roadmap to boost all-out cooperation between the participating sides.

The minister is also scheduled to hold talks with Belgian officials on the sidelines of the meeting.

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    2 + 13 =

