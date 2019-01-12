  1. Economy
12 January 2019 - 20:11

Chinese spox:

Beijing, Tehran economic ties on the rise

Beijing, Tehran economic ties on the rise

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Gao Feng Spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said that trade and economic ties between Beijing and Tehran are on the rise.

He described economic ties between Iran and China as ‘sustainable and stable’.

Iran and China are two important trade and business partners, he stressed in an interview with IRNA.  

He put the trade volume exchanged between Iran and China in nine month period of 2018 (from Jan. to Nov.) at $33.39 billion.

The spokesman also put China’s exports value to Iran at $13.65 billion, adding that Iran exported $19.74 billion worth of products to China in the same period.

He said that economic cooperation between the two sides are expected to increase in coming years.

China attaches great importance to its relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he maintained.

Despite US unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced that it would continue its legitimate trade and economic ties with the Islamic Republic, he said, adding, “in the same direction, Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed the growing cooperation with China in One Belt One Road or Silk Road Economic Belt.”

MA/IRN83167226

News Code 141438

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News