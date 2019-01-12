Beijing, Tehran economic ties on the rise

He described economic ties between Iran and China as ‘sustainable and stable’.

Iran and China are two important trade and business partners, he stressed in an interview with IRNA.

He put the trade volume exchanged between Iran and China in nine month period of 2018 (from Jan. to Nov.) at $33.39 billion.

The spokesman also put China’s exports value to Iran at $13.65 billion, adding that Iran exported $19.74 billion worth of products to China in the same period.

He said that economic cooperation between the two sides are expected to increase in coming years.

China attaches great importance to its relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he maintained.

Despite US unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced that it would continue its legitimate trade and economic ties with the Islamic Republic, he said, adding, “in the same direction, Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed the growing cooperation with China in One Belt One Road or Silk Road Economic Belt.”

MA/IRN83167226