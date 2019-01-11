Delay in implementing SPV to help strengthen Iran’s ties with China, Russia

He lashed out at Europe for the delay in the implementation of SPV and said, “European companies are the major losers in this regard.”

Under such circumstances, Iran’s relation with countries including China and Russia will be expanded, he reiterated.

He pointed to the prolongation of time for implementing Europe’s trade mechanism with Iran ‘SPV’ and added, “up to the present time, European countries could not show their sovereignty with regard to the US pressures in this respect.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Boroujerdi said, “in the course of 40 years since the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that it can settle problems especially in sanctions period and can manage its national interests appropriately.”

Iran has managed to take giant scientific and technological developments in sanctions period, he said, adding, “Iran has always turned sanctions into opportunity.”

Boroujerdi emphasized, “once European countries could not resist against US pressures, European companies will be the main losers in this regard, for, Iran’s relations with China and Russia would be strengthened.”

