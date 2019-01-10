Iran to launch two satellites into space

President Rouhani made the above remark in the second anniversary of the passing of Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani on Thursday and said, “the name of Hashemi Rafsanjani is bound up with Iran’s glory and despite the lashes he received to his soul, people showed that the services of those who care about the nation cannot be erased through slander and lies”.

He said, “our revolution and country owe a great deal to Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani."

“He was one of the closest students of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and was active during his youth even more than those in the seminary were,” he continued.

The president pointed to the salient characteristics of the late Rafsanjani and said, “Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani was a brave person, not leaving the arena.”

The Supreme Leader of the Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said “nobody will be like Hashemi to me,” said President Rouhani.

He continued, “in the structure of the Revolution and the establishment of the Islamic Republic, Martyr Beheshti and the late Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani were the main pillars”.

“The best management of the parliament happened during the hard times by the late Ayatollah Hashemi,” he continued.

“Imam Khomeini (RA) put the burden of the war on the shoulders of Ayatollah Khamenei and the late Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani,” he continued.

The late Hashemi Rafsanjani was the commander of the war from 1983 until the end of war. His intelligence was even more accurate than the then commanders, President Rouhani maintained.

President Rouhani revealed the launch of two new satellites into the orbit in coming weeks.

