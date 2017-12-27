Hashemi Rafsanjani to be commemorated

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – On the first anniversary of Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani’s death, a memorial service is scheduled to be held in Tehran on Thursday January 11, 2018.

Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the late former President of the Islamic Republic of Iran who was serving as the Head of the Expediency council of Iran at the time of his death, is to be commemorated on Thursday January 11, 2018.

The ceremony will be held at Shahid Motahhari Mosque in Baharestan Square of Tehran between 03:00 and 05:00 pm local times.

Ali Akbar Nategh Nouri is slated to address the event.

The former head of Expediency Council died of a heart failure on January 08, 2017.

