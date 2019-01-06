Street in Tehran to be named after Sanchi victims

Speaking on the 112th session of Tehran City Council, Hashemi said "the Council's naming committee will review the request by National Iranian Tanker Company to name a street in Tehran after Sanchi victims."

The Sanchi oil tanker collision occurred on 6 January 2018 when the Panamanian-flagged, Iranian-owned tanker Sanchi, with a full natural-gas condensate cargo of 136,000 tonnes (960,000 barrels), sailing from Iran to South Korea, collided with the Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship CF Crystal 160 nautical miles (300 km) off Shanghai, China. Sanchi caught fire shortly after the collision; after burning and drifting for over a week, it sank on 14 January.

None of Sanchi's 32 crew members survived.

The Chinese freighter CF Crystal crew’s error and carelessness and redirecting it towards the Iranian oil tanker was announced the main cause of Sanchi oil tanker incident.

