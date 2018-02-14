3 bodies recovered from Sanchi oil tanker return home

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The bodies of three crew members of the Iranian oil tanker 'Sanchi' which sank off east coast of China arrived home early on Wednesday.

The bodies of three identified crew members, Milad Aravi, Majid Naghian and Mohammad Kavousi, returned home early on Wednesday.

A number of government and Army officials, as well as the families of Sanchi martyrs, offered their official welcome to the bodies at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The Iranian, Panama-registered Sanchi collided with the CF Crystal of Hong Kong about 160 nautical miles off the coast of China near Shanghai on January 6. The tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea, carrying 136,000 tons of condensate. The Sanchi sank on Jan. 14 after burning for several days. The entire 32 crew, including 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, are presumed dead.

