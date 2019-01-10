1st commemoration ceremony of Sanchi martyrs marked in Tehran

In this ceremony, message of CEO of State Pension Fund was read.

The ceremony also was attended by Mohammad Rastad CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Nasrollah Dashti CEO of National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) and Mohammad Shariatmadari Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare.

The Sanchi oil tanker collision occurred on January 6, 2018 when the Panamanian-flagged, Iranian-owned tanker Sanchi, with a full natural-gas condensate cargo of 136,000 tons (960,000 barrels), sailing from Iran to South Korea, collided with the Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship CF Crystal 160 nautical miles (300 km) off Shanghai, China. Sanchi caught fire shortly after the collision; after burning and drifting for over a week, it sank on January 14.

In the wake of this incident, 32 crews of the tanker were killed.

