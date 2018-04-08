Final report on Iranian oil tanker incident to be released within month

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – The final report on Sanchi oil tanker will be released within a month from now, according to the deputy director for Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) on Sunday.

Hadi Haghshenas told Iranian media that report on Iranian oil tanker, which sank after colliding with a cargo ship off China coast in January, killing all personnel, will be released at the beginning of May.

“The information stored in the two black boxes (VDRs) have been retrieved and the final report on the incident will be released in Shanghai, China within a month from now,” he added.

Haghshenas stated that representatives from Iran, South Korea, China and Panama (as the flag state) will be present at the last meeting on the incident.

The PMO deputy director also said they had interviewed the sailors on the Chinese freighter, which collided with Sanchi, adding that the results of the interviews will be included in the final report.

