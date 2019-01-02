China may use force to counter foreign meddling in Taiwan

He made the remarks Wednesday at a gathering commemorating the 40th anniversary of issuing the Message to Compatriots in Taiwan that marked a thaw in China-Taiwan relations.

"We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means," Xi said, Sputnik reported.

"We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but will leave no room for any form of separatist activities," Xi added.

Elsewhere, he stressed that "Chinese do not fight Chinese" and that peaceful reunification served the interests of his compatriots.

SPUTNIK/MNA