China says US undermining peace, stability in Taiwan Strait

The statement follows a recent escalation in the Taiwan Strait after the American guided-missile destroyer USS Barry conducted what it called a "routine Taiwan Strait transit", but was monitored with suspicion by the Chinese military, Sputnik reported.

The United States is seriously undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of China's army, Zhang Chunhui, reiterated on Thursday.

He called on Washington to stop provocations in the region, warning that if they continue, Beijing will be determined to defend the country's territorial integrity and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The tensions between the two states remain strong on a range of issues and have been only fueled by the US naval operations in the Taiwan Strait, which separates mainland China from the island.

While Washington does not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent state entity, sticking rather to the "One China" policy, it has actually kept informal relations with the island, including arms supplies, after breaking off diplomatic relations with it in 1979.

MA/PR