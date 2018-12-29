Shia scholars pay tribute to late Ayat. Shahroudi in Najaf

Great Shia marja, scholars, theologians, and politicians attended the ceremony which was held in the Iraqi city to commemorate the late Chairman of Iran’s Expediency Council Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, who passed away at the age of 70 after a long-lasting disease.

Among the prominent figures attending the ceremony were Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Is'haq al-Fayadh, one of the most senior Iraqi Shi'a marja, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini, a member of the Assembly of Experts and Leader’s representative in Iraq, Seyed Ammar al-Hakim, a senior Iraqi cleric and politician, Sheikh Qais AL-Khazali, general-secretary of al-Nojaba Movement, Sheikh Hussein Al-Dihi, the deputy secretary general of Bahrain's Al-Wefaq Association, Seyed Ali Khomeini, grandson of Imam Khomeini, and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Daghagh, the director of Bahrainis Seminary in Iranian holy city of Qom.

On Dec. 27, a high-level Iraqi delegation, comprised of representatives of the Iraqi president, prime minister and the speaker of the Iraqi Parliament as well as the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq visited Tehran to attend a ceremony to commemorate Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi.

Many Iraqi politicians, including former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and Iraqi political parties, as well as different religious leaders such as Grand Ayatollah Sistani, have already offered their condolences on the demise of senior Iranian cleric, who was born in Najaf.

MNA/FNA13971008000171