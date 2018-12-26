Former Iraqi PM offers condolences on demise of senior Iranian cleric

According to Iraqi media al-Nahrain, Haider al-Abadi, Former Iraqi Prime Minister, issued a message of condolence on the demise of head of Iran’s Expediency Council Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi.

Al-Abadi, in his message, has extended his condolences to the seminaries, religious community and the family of the deceased senior Iranian cleric.

The former Iraqi prime minister further described late Ayatollah Shahroudi as a great and prominent religious figure who dedicated his life to Jihad, seeking science, Islamic teaching and moderate Islam.

Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi passed away at Khatamolanbia Hospital in Tehran on Monday at the age of 70 after a long-lasting desease.

