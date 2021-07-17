Bahraini opposition says will continue struggle

"The Al-Khalifa regime with its madness is trying to exclude all the people of Bahrain from the political sphere and sideline them all," Al-Wefaq said in a statement on Saturday to mark the anniversary of its dissolution by the Al-Khalifa regime in 2016.

Al-Wefaq also stated that Al-Khalifa proved that it could not run the country by committing illegal acts, adding, "The regime thinks that Bahrain is like a jungle where it can rule by force and not respecting anyone."

The statement further reads that Al-Khalifa ended political diversity in Bahrain by closing Al-Wefaq offices in Bahrain, adding, "There is no longer any political pluralism or religious or social diversity in Bahrain."

The statement went on to describe Al-Wefaq as a popular, noble, and deep-rooted institution, and every patriot who does not kneel down to oppression respects it. "All the children of Bahrain see Al-Wefaq as a manifestation of their dreams," the statement read.

Al-Wefaq continues to argue that "Bahrain needs a well-planned political plan to overcome the crisis. People must enjoy their legitimate freedoms and rights. Al-Khalifa must restore the rights of the Bahraini people."

