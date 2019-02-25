  1. Politics
Rouhani felicitates Kuwait on national day

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Emir of Kuwait on the country’s national day and expressed hope for further expansion of relations between the two nations.

In a Monday message to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Rouhani offered sincere congratulations to him and the people of Kuwait on the country's National Day.

Rouhani expressed hope that the ties between the two Muslim and brother countries would be expanded in all fields.

He further wished Kuwaiti Emir health and success and the people of Kuwait prosperity and felicity.

February 25 marks Kuwait National Day as it is the day when Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah ascended to the throne back in 1950.

