Iran condoles with Indonesia over deadly tsunami

In a Sunday statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi also offered sympathy to the Indonesian nation and government and those struck by the tragic disaster.

A tsunami hit Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday, around 9.30pm local time. Officials have confirmed that the natural disaster has left at least 168 dead, 745 injured and 30 missing. Scientists say the tsunami was probably caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano.

MNA/MFA