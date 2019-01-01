Indonesia landslide leaves 9 dead, dozens missing

The landslide triggered by heavy seasonal rains hit Sirnaresmi village, burying around 30 houses, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the National Disaster Management Agency.

It also injured three people. Rescue teams scramble to find survivors, while a total of 61 people were evacuated from the region, the spokesman added.

Indonesia has lately suffered from deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.

The country lies within the Pacific Ocean’s "Ring of Fire," where tectonic plates collide and cause frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Last month, a tsunami hit Indonesia’s Sunda Strait leaving at least 170 dead and over 700 missing.

Earlier in September, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the country's Sulawesi Island, triggering a tsunami that towered up to 10 feet (3 meters) high and killed over 2,000 people.

MNA/ANADOLU