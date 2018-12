TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – A tsunami hit Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Sat., around 9.30pm local time. Officials have confirmed that the natural disaster has left at least 168 dead, 745 injured and 30 missing. Scientists say the tsunami was probably caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. Here is video of the moment when tsunami struck an Indonesian rock concert in the region.