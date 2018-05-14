Iran condemns Indonesia church attacks

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has strongly denounced the three terrorist attacks targeting churches in Indonesia’s second biggest city, Surabaya.

In a Sunday statement, Ghasemi offered sympathy to the Indonesian nation and government, and the families of the victims of the terrorist attacks.

“Iran condemns any brutal terrorist move carried out by any individual or group under any pretext across the globe,” he said.

The spokesman further noted that the only way to deal with such unpleasant and inhumane moves is unity among all regional and international states and a global resolve to obtain a precise understanding of the main hubs and sponsors of terrorism and to seriously fight against this global and horrible phenomenon free from any double standards.

A husband and wife used their four children to carry out a series of suicide attacks on three churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya. Seven people were killed, in addition to the six bombers, and 41 people, including two police officers, were hospitalized with injuries, according to the local police.

