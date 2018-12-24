Rouhani offers condolences to Indonesia on deadly tsunami

“The saddening news of tsunami in Sunda Strait that claimed hundreds of lives of Indonesian citizens, injuring hundreds more, caused great grief and deep sorrow,” wrote Rouhani.

“I hereby offer the sincerest condolences of the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Your Excellency and the Indonesian government and nation, pray for the dead and wish their bereaved families patience.”

A tsunami hit Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Sat., around 9.30pm local time. According to the latest reports, the incident has claimed 281 lives while leaving more than 1,000 people injured. 57 individuals are also missing. Scientists say the tsunami was probably caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. The tsunami damaged or destroyed at least 611 homes, 69 hotels and villas, 60 small shops and 420 boats, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), The Straits Times reported on Monday.

MNA/PR