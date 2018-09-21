‘Alphabet’ wins nomination at Revolution Me Filmfest.

The 6-minute animated piece narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

Revolution Me Film Festival, a non-profit organization, wants the new emerging filmmakers to come together and change the world. The event is designed to showcase ideas "at point" in contemporary independent film and find a place for them in a conservative cinema and social environment. Amongst the new works lived curated archival programs that highlighted pivotal - often hidden - creative points over the decades.

The event will kick off on September 21; the closing ceremony of the festival is slated for September 24, 2018.

‘Alphabet’ has so far joined some international film events, winning a number of awards, including the best short film award at the 5th Sayulita Film Festival in Mexico, the Best Experimental and Animation award at the 6th Speechless Film Festival as well as the 15th Southside Film Festival in the US, and the 5th edition of Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon.

LR/4406830