Iran ready to aid OFID in development projects in other countries: envoy

Iranian envoy Kazem Gharibabadi made the remark in a meeting with the newly-appointed OFID Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa in the Austrian capital.

During the meeting, Gharibabadi maintained that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the key Member States to OFID, has always supported the organization, its objectives, and activities, and is ready to develop cooperation during Alkhalifa’s term as the OFID chief.

He also noted Iran’s high capacity and potential in scientific and industrial fields, voicing the country’s readiness to contribute to the implementation of development projects in countries in need.

Gharibabadi further suggested that OFID, in addition to granting loans and donations to Member States, devise programs that would facilitate exchange of views and transfer of technical know-how to these countries.

The OFID director-general, for his part, praised Iran’s active and significant role as one of the founders of the organization, and welcomed the Iranian envoy’s proposal of using the technical expertise of the Member States in carrying out OFID projects.

He also stressed that OFID’s aid to countries is by no means politically-motivated, and the organization makes every effort to stay away from politicized objectives.

Established in 1976 by Member States of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) is the intergovernmental development finance institution with an aim to “reinforce financial cooperation between OPEC Member Countries and other developing countries, by providing financial support to the latter for their socioeconomic development.”

