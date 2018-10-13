Iran, China stress cooperation on intl. arena

Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based intl. organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi, met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Qun on Friday.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy highlighted the positive and constructive ties between the two countries, as well as China’s active part in countering US’ unilateral and unlawful sanctions, and called for the continuation and expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Beijing in various fields, including nuclear cooperation.

Gharibabadi then noted that the implementation of the EU’s financial mechanism to ensure Iran’s economic interests under the JCPOA, as well as the implementation of commitments by the other parties to the nuclear deal, would be a positive step toward the safeguarding of the multinational agreement.

The Chinese envoy, for his part, underscored Beijing’s strong belief in the compliance of all JCPOA-parties to their commitments, stressing the need for Iran’s economic and trade profits under the deal.

The two sides also called for closer cooperation and making optimal use of the capacities of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

