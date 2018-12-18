Iran’s envoy meets UNODC head in Vienna

The meeting aimed at exchanging views on ways to boost joint cooperation in already defined projects or the ones under consideration, during which the two sides called for expediting the funding of joint programs and the equipment needed by anti-narcotics police.

During the meeting, the new projects and measures that are jointly being defined were briefly reviewed, and certain decisions were made on how to follow up on the current affairs.

Gharibabadi noted Iran’s good cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, voicing hope that the UNODC would make the best use of the technical and professional expertise of Iranian experts in fields related to fighting drugs and crime.

