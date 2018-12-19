US considering complete withdrawal from Syria: Reuters

US officials told Reuters on Wednesday that the United States is weighing withdrawal of all its troops from Syria as it nears the end of its alleged campaign to retake all of the territory once held by the ISIL terrorist group.

While the US President Donald Trump has previously announced he would pull out the American troops from Syria, other US officials have expressed their willingness to remain in the war-torn country.

The US officials who spoke to Reuters did not make it clear whether the withdrawal would take place immediately and how soon the decision could be announced.

Reuters further said that the Pentagon and White House had declined to comment on the news.

Elsewhere, a US defense official told CNN on Wednesday that planning is underway for a "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

The United States still has about 2,000 special operations forces with the alleged aim of helping the Kurdish and Arab militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF in the fight against the ISIL.

Separately, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the presence of US troops in Syria is illegal and is becoming a dangerous obstacle to finding a peace settlement.

KI/4490098,4490101