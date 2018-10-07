Syrian army repels attack by Terrorists in Hama countryside

According to Syrian Arab News Agency-SANA on Sunday, the Syrian Army units directed concentrated strikes against terrorist groups’ positions affiliated to the so-called Turkistan Party, which tried to infiltrate inside agriculture lands towards military points in the surroundings of al-Mansoura village , Tal Wasset in the far north of al-Ghab plain in Hama northern countryside.

The SANA report added that strikes resulted in foiling the infiltration attempt after killing or injuring many of the terrorists while the others fled towards the areas they had launched the attempt from.

This terrorists' attempt took place despite the fact that Moscow and Ankara have agreed to set up a demilitarized zone along the contact line between Syrian government troops and the armed terrorist groups by October 15.

MNA/PR