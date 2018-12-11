  1. Politics
11 December 2018 - 16:33

Iran sees no bans on its missile tests: FM Zarif

Iran sees no bans on its missile tests: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reacted to a missile test confirmed by Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) today, saying "missiles have not been negotiated over in talks with other parties."

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in an interview with Tasnim news agency on Tuesday after the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division confirmed today that earlier this month the Guards had carried out a missile test.

"I as the foreign minister can announce that the missiles have never been an issue for holding negotiations over and in the Resolution 2231 there are no bans on the Islamic Republic of Iran being confirmed and approved."

“Basically, our defense doctrine is based on deterrence and defense, and it is not invasive, and the Islamic Republic has proven that issue throughout its history,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

KI/TASNIM1893085

News Code 140415
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News