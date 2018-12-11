Iran sees no bans on its missile tests: FM Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in an interview with Tasnim news agency on Tuesday after the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division confirmed today that earlier this month the Guards had carried out a missile test.

"I as the foreign minister can announce that the missiles have never been an issue for holding negotiations over and in the Resolution 2231 there are no bans on the Islamic Republic of Iran being confirmed and approved."

“Basically, our defense doctrine is based on deterrence and defense, and it is not invasive, and the Islamic Republic has proven that issue throughout its history,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

