American authorities’ talk of a new deal, missiles ‘worthless’: FM spox

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks on Wednesday in reaction to comments recently made on Iran nuclear deal by the US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford.

"Unfortunately, Christopher Ford, like some of his colleagues, made remarks based on his dreams, and if he just once takes a look at his own words, he will notice contradictions and lies in his own worthless and baseless remarks,” Ghasemi said.

The spokesman added “the United States is the biggest violator of international obligations, violating and defying the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 is a clear example of the behavior of an unstable, unruly and unbiddable government.”

He further referred to the US unlawful withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, adding that the US administration is still punishing or threatening to punish countries that adhere to Resolution 2231 against all international laws.

The spokesman further said that the JCPOA has contributed significantly to the maintenance of regional and international peace and security, adding lack of attention to the deal on the part of the United States is an attempt to undermine and threaten international peace and security.

Ghasemi went on to condemn the US administration’s call for negotiating a new deal, saying “Ford’s remarks on the JCPOA and Iran missile program proved that the US officials are not obliged to their obligations or any international rules and conventions.”

He noted that the United States has adopted an approach based on double standards, describing the US officials’ call for a new deal ‘completely worthless.’

The spokesman further called on the US outlaw administration to respect international law and adhere to international obligations.

