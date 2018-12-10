Iran able to expand ballistic missiles range

Noting that Iran’s missiles currently cover a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), General Hajizadeh said, “we have the ability to build missiles with a broader range... We do not have limitations from a technical perspective or by conventions with regard to missile range.”

He added that many enemy bases are within 300-400 kilometers and some others in 700-800 kilometers of the Islamic Republic, saying, the missile ranges are decided based on the country's defensive needs.

Referring to the achievements of IRGC, General Hajizadeh emphasized that the most advanced equipment is being used in the air and space sectors, saying, despite the long-term sanctions against Iran in the past forty years, today, the country is self-sufficient in the field of missiles, from the idea to the product, and stands in a good place in the field of defense.

He had said before that self-sufficiency along with Iran's devoted, committed, powerful and revolutionary manpower, has been a source of fear for the enemies.

